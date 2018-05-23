Taking learning on the road

-

Sampson Community College (SCC) provides business and industry education, training, and support services under the auspice of the Customized Training Program Area. The program has been in existence for more than 50 years and it has created rewarding and positive experiences. SCC continues to adhere to its mission to provide workforce training to the local industry sector of the community, and as a result, helping to grow the local economy.

The Customized Training Program collaborated with Hog Slat recently to provide specialized training in “safety”. This training has served as an essential element for economic and individual growth. With the endorsement of training within an industry, the skills acquired create a safer environment for the workforce. SCC traveled to Hog Slat where employees trained in the 10-hour, OSHA General Industry program.

The training centered on employees in the workplace to understand key elements of the regulations issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

OSHA is an agency established by Congress in 1970 to assure safe and healthy working conditions for employees.

“The course work is a catalyst to building a stronger workplace environment,” says Katie Brown, who serves as the Customized Training and Occupational Extension Director at SCC. “Employees recognize and correctly apply the use of key terms and concepts acquired as it relates to the specific industry. The crucial training and upgrading of skills will allow the company to maintain the competitive edge.” OSHA’s workplace safety education and training is indicative to reduce injury rates.

Hog Slat, Inc. is the largest contractor and manufacturer of hog equipment in the United States with approximately 1,000 people directly employed and an additional 1,400 subcontractors working on the company’s construction projects. For more information about customized training through SCC, contact Katie Brown at [email protected] or 910-900-4055.

