Chamber launches junior leadership program

The Chamber has been mighty busy the past couple of weeks. We are proud to share that we launched our 2018-2019 Jr. Leadership Program Tuesday, Oct. 9. Through a highly competitive process, 24 high school students from across the county will join us through six months of educational field trips to explore Sampson County and beyond.

Our Jr. Leadership program will offer these students an exclusive look at the endless opportunities Sampson County has to offer. Juniors will meet with several community, county and state leaders providing an invaluable networking opportunity. Many thanks to the Chamber Steering Committee who has helped to plan this years Jr. Leadership.

Sherrill Allen — State Government Day

Eileen Coite — Agriculture Day

John Swope — Economic Development Day

Tom Hart — Local Government Day

Greg Thornthon — Jr. Workshop Day/Criminal Justice Day

Amber Cava — Health and Human Services Day

Mark your Calendar for the Clinton Christmas Parade, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

We are now accepting parade entries. Entry forms can be requested via e-mail at [email protected] or picked up at the Chamber office at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

No entries will be accepted after Nov. 21.

Congratulations to Raices Mexican Restaurant! On Friday, Oct. 12, the Chamber celebrated Raices’ Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. Located in Clinton Plaza between Subway and White Swan BBQ, this authentic new Mexican restaurant is sure to be a hit. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Chamber Chat

By Allie Strickland Contributing columnist

Allie Strickland is the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

