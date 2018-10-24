South River EMC appoints new director

Simmons -

J.W. Simmons will fill the unexpired term of Francis Clifton on the South River EMC Board of Directors.

In order to ensure that the best representative serves Cooperative members, the board of directors welcomed applications from members living in District 3 and conducted interviews.

“Mr. Simmons has had a variety of experiences in his professional career as well as in his community involvement that give him an awareness of community and an understanding of the needs of our members,” said Dr. E. Sue Godwin-Baker, president, South River EMC Board of Directors.

Simmons has been a member of South River EMC for many years and he has a keen interest in seeing the Cooperative prosper and grow in the interest of all members.

“I am deeply appreciative and aware of the critical infrastructure that rural electric cooperatives represent to our homes, businesses, and personal wellbeing in the rural landscape of our great state,” said Simmons. “Energy is at the very foundation of what we are and what we can achieve. Now is the time to ensure we all have a bright future and the light to see our way clearly.”

Simmons lives in the Clinton area with his wife, Betty. He has over 30 years with Sampson County College serving as Director of Adult Education with specific oversight for, Community Services, Small Business Center, Emergency Services, Lifelong learning etc. Additionally, he is producer and host of the weekly talk show “We Should Know…” on Star Communications Channel 16.

Simmons is actively involved with the community serving in many capacities including; elder and past board chair at Carr Memorial Christian Church; NC Community College Adult Educators Association; State Employees Credit Union advisory board member; chairperson local emergency planning committee; Clinton Sampson County Rotary Club; Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition board member, Eastern North Carolina Gang Conference planning committee; and N.C. Law Enforcement Officers Training Association member.