Clinton Food Lion recognized

Timothy Baker, assistant store manager for the Clinton Food Lion location, was presented with the Community Empowerment Partner Award, on behalf of the store’s efforts in the collaboration and support helping reach the company’s mission and observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Clinton location has been committed to the success of everyone in the community and has a history of successfully working with JCI to provide viable workforce opportunities.

“JCI thanks Food Lion of Clinton for taking pride in empowering people to succeed by assisting individuals with disadvantages in growing their abilities and also for helping members of our community with barriers to employment to achieve a rewarding sense of independence and productivity,” a release read. “Mr. Baker graciously accepted the award and said they appreciate the recognition.”

JCI continues to look forward to ongoing collaboration with Food Lion of Clinton to provide additional workforce opportunities in the future.

Career and Workforce Development Services are designed to help individuals establish career pathways and secure and maintain employment in the five counties served.