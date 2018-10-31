Notary class gets, gives seal of approval

Eleanor Bradshaw goes over the fine details of becoming a notary. -

As is the case with many of the courses offed through Sampson Community College’s Workforce Development office, the focus of training notaries is to offer skills to employees seeking to become more valuable to their employer.

A Notary Public of the common law is a public officer constituted by law to serve the public in non-challenging matters usually concerned with estates, deeds, and powers-of-attorney. Notaries are charged with protecting, serving, and protecting public interests. The Notary Public can perform in the State of North Carolina if licensed, as authorized duties vary by state.

“You don’t really realize how valuable having a notary on hand is until you need them,” said Katie Brown, Director of Customized Training and Occupational Extension Programming at SCC. “Many individuals become notaries to work as an independent contractor. These individuals contract with business and industry by handling mortgage signings, notarizing trust documents, and performing many other tasks.”

Aside from the additional income opportunities available, the office of the Notary Public has a long history and brings with it both credibility to the individual Notary and service to the State of North Carolina. A Notary does not serve their employer; their service is to the state or territory that issues their commission.

Sampson Community College offers the six-hour course; the course provides basic information needed to perform the duties of a Notary Public. A person who desires to become a commissioned notary must satisfactorily complete the course approved by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office. Students learn concepts and terms to successfully understand policies to complete and sign forms for the public per rules and regulations mandated by the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office.

The course is offered on the college campus during the day or night at the Sampson County Register of Deeds Office. The next class scheduled is Wednesday, Nov. 14. For more information, contact Katie Brown at 910-900-4055 or [email protected] or Patty Oates at 910-900-4130 or [email protected]

