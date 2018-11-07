Making the connection

Students gather at the US Marines display during the job fair. -

A packed house formed in the Warren Student Center on the campus of Sampson Community College this week where job seekers and employers met at the college’s Job Fair.

“This is great to see,” said Toledo Kemmer, SCC’s Career Specialist and organizer of the event. “One of our students who came to the job fair seeking employment was excited to share with me that she had four interviews scheduled from the event. This is what it’s all about. Connecting those who have vacant positions with those who are qualified to fill them. It’s a win-win for the community!”

A diverse group of about forty businesses came to campus to set up displays and more than 250 students and citizens came through our doors to meet with them. “I have gotten some feedback already from employers who were very pleased with the turn-out and the event itself,” adds Kemmer. “I was told by several students who participated that it was helpful to them and they were thankful for the opportunity to start making connections with employers.”

Job Fairs are important to the local economy. Planning of the event centered around inviting vendors that would relate to at least one of the many programs of study at Sampson Community College. By doing this, opportunities increased for students to be able to communicate with an employer in their field of study. Sampson Community College is committed to planning and hosting events to help promote and support local employers as well as provide a service to students and others in the community.

For more information about careers through SCC, contact Kemmer at [email protected] or at 910-900-4110.

Students gather at the US Marines display during the job fair. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_job-fair.jpg Students gather at the US Marines display during the job fair.

SCC job fair provides valuable information