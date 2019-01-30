Chamber members celebrate new year

A grand re-opening at WallStreet Barbers was held Jan. 25. - Evans Catering Company sponsored a member reception earlier this week. -

What a wonderful start to the new year we have had at the Chamber! We have welcomed several new members, renewed long standing memberships and celebrated members that have rejoined the Chamber. It is our mission to be dedicated to the economic growth of Sampson County, providing a healthy business community and an outstanding quality of life. We sincerely thank all our members for joining us on this effort for continued growth and partnerships of businesses throughout the county.

We are thrilled to welcome the following new members this month: BobCat Farms of Clinton, Holly G. Edwards, Inc., WallStreet Barbers, Sampson Partners and ADJ Farms, Inc.

In addition to welcoming new Chamber members, we have celebrated Chamber member anniversaries. Congratulations to Napa Auto Parts (Walker Auto Stores) — 1 year, Tropicana Supermarket — 5 years, Eugene’s Trucking — 5 years, Timberlake Golf Club LLC — 10 years, Sampson Farmers Hardware — 10 years, Edward Jones — 10 years and Sampson County Veterans Council — 25 years. We look forward to honoring more member anniversaries each month.

The Chamber also had the pleasure of attending Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center Open House. I was able to meet the lovely ladies who work in the lab and gave blood myself. I was surprised to learn that SRMC is only one of two in the state that provides all its own blood for transfusions. Unbelievable, right!? Our home county hospital — doing big things, y’all! Donors are always needed, if you are over the age of 18 and in good general health please contact the SRMC Blood Donor Center

Also, this month we were able to celebrate WallStreet Barbers and owner DaRue Bryant at their Downtown Clinton shop. We held a ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 25, at 11:30 a.m. for a grand re-opening celebration. WallStreet Barbers has a beautiful shop complete with a recording studio in the building. Yes, you read that right! A recording studio. Bryant serves his community in a multitude of ways. He currently represents district 5 on the Clinton City Council. Along with owning and operating WallStreet Barbers and his digital production company, he also works with fellow Chamber member Sessoms Medical Associates as their laboratory manager. The Chamber would like to thank Bryant, his family and staff for their dedication to Sampson County.

The Chamber also had the pleasure of Spotlighting Chamber Member Evan’s Catering of Roseboro. Ginny Evans is a long time Chamber member and caters many events at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center as well as private and corporate events throughout the county. A floating reception was held with finger foods and goodies showcasing Evan’s Catering on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 11:30 a.m. A wonderful time was had by all. For information on Evan’s Catering services, please call 910-567-2664.

To see more pictures of this month’s events, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. “Clinton Sampson Chamber”

Even though the month of January has been awfully exciting for the Chamber, we have more exciting things ahead. Save the Date for our Annual Banquet on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Come and “Get Lucky with the Chamber” and see our partnerships first hand. The banquet will be held at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center from 5:30-8 p.m. The banquet will be catered by Chamber member, Southern Smoke BBQ of NC and decorated by Chamber members Atrium Florist and Party Perfect Rentals. All active members have been mailed an official Save the Date with table sponsorship and ticket purchase information. Tickets are $20/each, please contact the Chamber office to purchase yours today.

The Chamber of Commerce encourages all community members to join us in our events. We would love to meet you! Again, follow us on social media or call our office 910-592-6177 for upcoming events and networking opportunities.

By Allie Strickland Chamber Chat

Allie Strickland is the director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

