Starling among ‘Best Lawyers in America’

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Best Lawyers, the only purely peer-review guide to the legal profession, recently announced the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and a familiar local name was among those on the list.

Luther D. “Lew” Starling Jr., local attorney and mayor for Clinton, was notified that his peers had selected him for inclusion in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for his work in commercial litigation.

Lawyers named to The Best Lawyers in America publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 146 practice areas. For the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 8.3 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 62,000 lawyers, or approximately 5 percent of lawyers in private practice in the United States.

Best Lawyers also recognized the 2020 “Lawyer of the Year” recipients. “Lawyer of the Year” honorees receive this award based on their extremely high overall feedback within specific practice areas and metropolitan regions. “Lawyer of the Year” recognitions were awarded in 137 practice areas across 182 metropolitan regions.

“Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers in private practice through an exhaustive peer-review process. Almost 40 years later, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased guide to legal talent worldwide,” says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers.

The process begins when lawyers are nominated for consideration. They are divided by geographic region and practice area, and are evaluated by their peers on the basis of professional expertise. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo an additional verification process to make sure they are currently practicing and in good standing. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

