Sutton named JSCC chief of staff

Renee Sutton has been appointed as James Sprunt Community College’s chief of staff. -

KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College has appointed Renee Sutton of Jones County as the chief of staff. In this position, Sutton will have oversight over all programs and services at the college.

Sutton comes to James Sprunt Community College having previously served at Lenoir Community College for over 20 years, with her most recent position as vice president of Continuing Education and Workforce Development.

“I never thought I would leave my previous job, I thought I would retire there,” said Sutton. “But I have always trusted God to pick me up and place where I need to be… Everything feels very positive here… this role was a perfect fit for me. I hope to be able to make a difference and empower students, faculty, and staff here in Duplin County.”

As chief of staff, Sutton says her first major focus will be on expanding and growing the Workforce Training Development programs at the college.

“There is a lot of emphasis right now on training people for short-term training opportunities that lead to industry recognized credentials,” said Sutton. “We are really looking at trying to expand those areas in our curriculum and continuing education programs.”

Seeing students be able to succeed in the classroom and achieve their dreams by obtaining employment is what motivates Sutton. Workforce Development is an area of expertise that she has loved and enjoyed for many years.

“That is an area that I have grown up in, as far as my career… it is my passion.”

In addition to working at Lenoir, Sutton also worked at the Employment Security Commission for eight years.

“All of my career, I have worked with employment and training programs in some way, shape, or form. It seems to follow me,” said Sutton. “There seemed to be a lot of opportunity here at James Sprunt to expand those programs and the thought of being able to implement that here was exciting… I just thought it would be so much fun because I love to grow programs and help industries, I love to see employers get their jobs filled. I love being able to match students up with the right training goal, seeing them go to work in that occupation… I love to see it all come together and see people achieve their dreams.”

Sutton acknowledges there is a lot of room for growth in workforce development programs in Duplin County and is looking forward to working with employers, the Duplin County School System, NC Works, and other workforce development agencies in getting training programs designed to increase opportunities for our citizens.

“When a student comes to us, they are coming for a degree, for skills, and ultimately, they want a job…” said Sutton. “We have to be thinking about that in all of our programs… when we help our students achieve their goals and become good employees. We are building the workforce, we are helping families, we are helping the school system, and so it is really helping everybody… we are all in this together.”

Sutton encourages anyone interested in bettering themselves or seeking to learn new skills or change careers to please give James Sprunt a call.

“Sometimes it seems hard to take that first step as far as reaching out, but that’s what we do best at the community college is take our students from where they are and then get them to where they want to go,” said Sutton. “We do not want anyone to be apprehensive about taking that first step. That is what we are here for. We want to help and we want to make it as easy as possible to take that first step.”

She adds, “There are so many opportunities here that many people are not even aware of… please reach out to us and we will do all we can to help you reach your goals.”

A native of Pender County, Renee earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and later went on to earn her master’s degree in counseling from Liberty University. She is married and has four children, two twin girls and two boys.

In her spare time she enjoys going to the beach, reading, and spending time with her family. You might catch her at Outback in New Bern or at one of her newfound favorite restaurants in Duplin County — Pizza Village in Beulaville or The Bistro in Rose Hill.

Renee Sutton has been appointed as James Sprunt Community College’s chief of staff. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UMO-sutton.jpg Renee Sutton has been appointed as James Sprunt Community College’s chief of staff.