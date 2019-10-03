SECU Foundation gives back

Courtesy photo|SCC Students receiving Bridge to Career Cohort scholarship include: Karen Lopez, Nadine Bell, Bobbie Jo Cummings, Shideia Bell, Jasmine Sevilla, Kelvin Boone, Abdulgader Albadani, Tina Watkins, Carter Spearman, RobertCarter, Noah Carter, Desmond Bethune, Billy Jacobs, Gregory Smith, and Brett Knowles. -

The member-funded SECU Foundation has awarded 15 local students an SECU Bridge to Career Cohort scholarship valued at $500 for study at Sampson Community College.

The scholarship recipients are: Karen Lopez, Nadine Bell, Bobbie Jo Cummings, Shideia Bell, Jasmine Sevilla, Kelvin Boone, Abdulgader Albadani, Tina Watkins, Carter Spearman, RobertCarter, Noah Carter, Desmond Bethune, Billy Jacobs, Gregory Smith, and Brett Knowles.

The SECU Bridge to Career Program strives to help remove financial barriers for unemployed and underemployed students seeking careers with sustainable wages in their local communities.Administered by each college, the initiative focuses on assisting individuals with finding vocational and job placement opportunities through eligible training programs that lead to state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials.

Scholarship funding will be applied to educational expenses and other expenditures associated with their program of study through a North Carolina Community College workforce development program.

“SECU members share a deep commitment to education and the cooperative spirit of helping others. The SECU Bridge to Career Program is an opportunity to help these students succeed, opening doors that will challenge and prepare them for a new career and future in today’s workplace. On behalf of SECU Foundation, it gives me great pleasure to offer our congratulations to the scholarship recipients, State Employees’ Credit Union’s local Advisory Board member,Leonard Henry comments.

With the combined commitments for the SECU Bridge to Career and “People Helping People®” Community College Scholarship programs, SECU Foundation funding for the NC Community College System totals over $1 million annually.

The SECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years.

The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.

SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 266 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a mobile app.

The SECU Foundation, 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $164 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Students receiving Bridge to Career Cohort scholarship include: Karen Lopez, Nadine Bell, Bobbie Jo Cummings, Shideia Bell, Jasmine Sevilla, Kelvin Boone, Abdulgader Albadani, Tina Watkins, Carter Spearman, RobertCarter, Noah Carter, Desmond Bethune, Billy Jacobs, Gregory Smith, and Brett Knowles. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SCC-15-Recipients.jpg Students receiving Bridge to Career Cohort scholarship include: Karen Lopez, Nadine Bell, Bobbie Jo Cummings, Shideia Bell, Jasmine Sevilla, Kelvin Boone, Abdulgader Albadani, Tina Watkins, Carter Spearman, RobertCarter, Noah Carter, Desmond Bethune, Billy Jacobs, Gregory Smith, and Brett Knowles. Courtesy photo|SCC

Local community college students awarded scholarships