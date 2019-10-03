Smithfield Foods in Supporting of Feeding America

More than 37 million Americans are food insecure. In support of September’s Hunger Action month Smithfield Foods employees across the U.S. donated more than 130,000 pounds of non-perishables in support of Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food banks. Since 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide through its signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes. -

SMITHFIELD, VA. – Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to announce that employees across the company’s domestic operations collected more than 130,000 pounds of food in support of Hunger Action Month®, the Feeding America® nationwide network of food banks’ awareness campaign, which is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 37 million Americans, including more than 11 million children, are food insecure.

“As a food company, we’re extremely passionate about fighting food insecurity in the communities we call home and across the country,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “Our company’s social purpose is to alleviate hunger, and we encourage our people to live that every day, through volunteer efforts and donations to local food banks, food pantries, and other community outreach organizations. We’re proud to have our employees go above and beyond to support their neighbors in need, not only during Hunger Action Month®, but with efforts throughout the year.”

For 11 years, Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has dedicated the month of September to re-igniting its commitment to ending hunger.

“We are truly grateful for Smithfield’s continuous support and partnership with the Feeding America® network of food banks as we work together year-round to fight hunger,” said Karen Hanner, vice president of product sourcing for Feeding America®. “Smithfield has helped member food banks feed children and families in communities across the country through food and fund donations as well as generous employee volunteers.”

In addition to employee efforts during Hunger Action Month®, Smithfield works with Feeding America® throughout the year for the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative Helping Hungry Homes®. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 140 million servings of protein across all 50 U.S. states in alignment with the company’s social purpose to end hunger and alleviate food insecurity throughout the country.

To learn more about Smithfield’s social purpose, visit the company’s 2018 Sustainability Report. For information about Helping Hungry Homes® or for a list of upcoming donation events, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes.

More than 37 million Americans are food insecure. In support of September’s Hunger Action month Smithfield Foods employees across the U.S. donated more than 130,000 pounds of non-perishables in support of Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food banks. Since 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide through its signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HAM-Collage-8-.jpg More than 37 million Americans are food insecure. In support of September’s Hunger Action month Smithfield Foods employees across the U.S. donated more than 130,000 pounds of non-perishables in support of Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food banks. Since 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide through its signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes.

Employees collect more than 130,000 pounds of food