SCC Scholarship Spotlight

The James E. And Mary Z. Bryan Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually in memory of James E. and Mary Z. Bryan. The Bryans provide scholarships to students with financial need and this fund was created more than two decades ago for SCC students.

The purpose of the fund is to provide one or more scholarships from interest income as appropriate. This year’s recipients are Flor Reyes, Jada Sampson, Jadell Holmes, Lauri Turcios Munoz, Leanna Elmore, Lisa Williams, Jackson West and Sarah Suggs.

The scholarship is awarded to students who are residents of North Carolina who need financial assistance to obtain or complete their education. It is for full time students and is for candidates going for an associate degree in arts and sciences or general education, a vocational study certificate, or the equivalent of such a degree or certificate.

“Scholarships at Sampson Community College are both an important and integral process of financially helping deserving students help defray costs of their college educations,” says Lew Gravis, Dean of College Transfer. “The scholarship monies received are especially beneficial to our College Transfer students as they transition to four-year colleges and universities. Every bit of money they receive helps.”

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910.900.4072.

Barney Grady, Division Chair of Construction Technology, Elmore, Suggs, West and Scottie Bryan, representing the Bryan family. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_The-James-E.-And-Mary-Z.-Bryan-Memorial-Scholarship-.jpg Barney Grady, Division Chair of Construction Technology, Elmore, Suggs, West and Scottie Bryan, representing the Bryan family.

