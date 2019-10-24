Dr. Cynthia Davis, new owner of Tram Road Animal Hospital, performs surgery on a stuffed animal as two young surgical assistants, Ellie Hales, 8, of Clinton and sister Katy Hales, 10, of Clinton watch in amazement. The surgery, actually designed to repair tears in youngsters’ stuffed animals, was part of Saturday’s Open House at Tram Road, an opportunity for visitors to tour the facility, get an up close look at where animals are boarded and where surgeries are performed.

Katy and Ellie Hales of Clinton prepare to suit up for surgery as Dr. Cynthia Davis, owner of Tram Road Animal Hospital, shows them the proper way to place their mask, part of the surgical routine she goes through before operating on animals at the facility. The demonstration was part of Tram Road’s Open House, held Saturday afternoon.