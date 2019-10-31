Carter making sparks fly

Brittany Carter creates sparks at Sampson Community College. Inset: Carter. -

Brittany Carter is a Sampson Community College student that is the prime example that it is never too late to start school. Carter is a single parent and a welding student at the college.

“I’m 31 years old and going back to school,” Carter laughs as she preps her equipment for a new weld. “I have a daughter in elementary school and a son who isn’t even old enough to go to school yet. I want more money and better opportunities and ultimately a better life so that’s why I am here at SCC.”

Carter says she prefers hands-on work and the welding program at SCC provides plenty of that. “I would rather have skills based in hands-on training than office skills,” she says. In the past, students in the program at SCC have created several real-world projects that help with hands-on training to include a statue of a Viking, a large three-dimensional logo and currently plans are underway for handrails that will be used on the bridge that lies on the path of the college’s new walking trail.

New equipment, including a welding simulator that often has the look of a video game and reduces scrap material costs, has drawn interest in the program as well as the fact that the college has made an investment in a new state-of-the-art welding facility that is scheduled to open early next year. Carter says she is excited about the changes.

“As a student or potential student, you have to get out of your comfort zone and you have to go out and work for what you want, it is not going to just happen,” adds Carter. “I have always heard great things about this program and the instructors here, so I know I’m on the right path. I want to train here and work here locally — maybe for Schindler or Dubose — we will see!”

SCC’s Welding curriculum provides students with a sound understanding of the science, technology, and application essential for successful employment in the welding and metal industry. Instruction includes consumable and non-consumable electrode welding and cutting processes. For more information about Welding Technology at SCC, contact Godbold at [email protected]

