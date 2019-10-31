Scholarship Spotlight: Smithfield Foods

An instantly recognizable name in the Sampson County community is Smithfield. Smithfield Foods is a global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. It is no surprise that the company supports the Sampson Community College Foundation by committing to an annual scholarship to help students.

“The Smithfield Scholarship was started to provide financial support to local high school seniors that had an interest in animal science or an ag-related field,” says Becky Straughn, Senior Human Resources Manager for Smithfield Foods. “We want these students to have the opportunity to attend Sampson Community College. Some students prefer to stay local and attend a community college after high school graduation and we wanted to be a resource for those students.”

This year’s recipients of the Smithfield Scholarship are Dylan Iverson, Ethan Mason, Gabriel Simonson and Meghan McCullen. The scholarship awards one senior per local high school a $1,000 scholarship. A total of $5,000 is typically awarded at the end of the academic year. The high schools currently in the program are Lakewood, Midway, Union, Hobbton and Clinton.

Straughn says the importance of education cannot be overstated. “Agriculture is vital to our economy and local communities,” she says. “Providing a pathway for local youth to continue their education in the ag industry is very important because they are our future. Our hope is that they will complete their education through Sampson Community and become a part of Smithfield.”

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910-900-4072.