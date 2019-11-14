JSCC’s customized training hits high mark

KENANSVILLE — It may be one of James Sprunt’s best kept secrets. James Sprunt Community College is here to not only serve individuals, but also to serve business and industry in Duplin County.

James Sprunt offers customized training throughout Duplin County, and has achieved the highest number of trainees through Customized Training in Eastern North Carolina, with 1,882 individuals trained.

Customized Training is an initiative of the North Carolina Community College System to provide business solutions in the form of education, training, and support services for new, expanding, and existing business and industry. Customized Training promotes job growth, technology investment, and increased productivity of employees.

Some of the companies that James Sprunt has provided training for in Duplin County include:

· Ag Provision

· Bay Valley Foods

· Bunge Oils

· Butterball

· Duplin Winery

· Guilford Textile Mills / Lear Corporation

· House of Raeford

· Neogen

· Precision Hydraulics

· The Pork Company

· US Cold Storage

· Valley Protein

· Villari Foods.

James Sprunt Community College assists with providing professional development for employees, as well as specific targeted training needs such as fork lift training, learning how to use software, or training that will help employees understand OSHA standards or just how to do their job better. James Sprunt has the resources and tools available to create a customized plan that fits any business, no matter how large or small the company may be.

“We are proud to partner with these companies and provide state-of-the-art training that will help to make these companies more effective and more efficient in the day-to-day business activities by increasing employee productivity, which ultimately increases their bottom line,” said Dr. Carraway, President of James Sprunt Community College. “We hope to partner with many more businesses throughout Duplin County in the coming year.

The Customized Training Program at James Sprunt Community College serves to enhance and support economic growth and development in Duplin County. Employees are the greatest asset of any business. Through training opportunities and by providing education to employees of business and industry, the workforce is strengthened, giving companies an increased competitive advantage. With qualified staff and personnel, companies can experience growth and a greater return on investment.

James Sprunt offers customized training to area business and industry available onsite and on campus. James Sprunt will design a training program that will increase the skills and productivity of employees as well as give the tools needed to expand and grow a business, increase retention, build the workforce, and establish lifelong partnerships.