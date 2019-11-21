Ron Gunter to lead Habitat for Humanity

Gunter -

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce Ron Gunter as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Wendy Harris, Habitat Board chair said, “Ron is a seasoned leader who has both an incredible business mind and a servant’s heart. For Habitat, there is no better combination.”

The Board partnered with Armstrong McGuire and Associates in Raleigh to conduct a national search. Through the process, the Board determined Gunter to be best positioned to lead the organization to fulfill its commitment of providing affordable home ownership to families in Cumberland, Sampson and Bladen Counties. For the past 10 months Gunter served in the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role for the organization.

“I believe strongly in the mission of Habitat for Humanity to give families a hand up not a handout,” Gunter said. “I am honored to serve in this capacity to bring dignity and pride to families in the Fayetteville area through home ownership.”

Before joining Habitat, Gunter served as Vice President and COO of Orphan’s Heart, an international non-profit agency that partners with international ministries, providing aid and education to children and families in developing countries through the mobilization of volunteers and implementation of educational, medical and feeding programs.

Gunter’s appointment is effective immediately.

Fayetteville Area appoints new Chief Executive Officer