BAMC held 40th anniversary celebration

Courtesy photos BAMC Medical Director, Dr. Eugene H. Maynard, greeting guests at 40th anniversary celebration. - Courtesy photos Dr. Marilyn Pearson, Johnston County Public Health Director, talks with Benson Area Medical Center CEO, William Massengill. - Courtesy photos From left: Benson Area Medical Center CEO, William Massengill; State Health Director, Dr. Betsey Tilson; BAMC Board Chairman, Sonny Surles; BAMC Medical Director, Dr. Eugene H. Maynard - Courtesy photos Representatives with the DHHS Office of Rural Health with William Massengill (center). - - Courtesy photos State Health Director, Dr. Betsey Tilson, provides the keynote address on the future of healthcare. - -

BENSON – Benson Area Medical Center (BAMC) marked its 40 years of service to residents in Harnett, Johnston and Sampson counties on Nov. 19 with a celebration that included many healthcare leaders and remarks from North Carolina State Health Director, Dr. Betsey Tilson.

“The talent and dedication of the providers and staff at Benson Area Medical Center honors the long-standing tradition of healthcare set many years ago when the facility opened,” said BAMC Board Chairman Sonny Surles during his opening remarks.

Dr. Eugene H. Maynard, Jr., BAMC medical director, introduced all the providers and commented, “There has been a huge commitment from the community over the years to keep the center going, and I think that the fact the organization has been able to be a sustaining force and get new providers to come to this area has been a big accomplishment. I am excited about the new providers who have recently joined our exceptional team.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Tilson, provided her insight on the future of healthcare in North Carolina and how facilities like BAMC will be instrumental in providing high-quality healthcare in service of all people.

She spoke about BAMC. “You have served the community in so many different ways and are an organization that is the foundation and building block for the strength and prosperity of the community as a whole. A healthcare facility can energize the overall health and economic wellbeing of the community. Of course, there have been lots of transitions and you all have not just survived, but have thrived and that is a testimony to your community, to your staff and to your leadership. Thank you for the past 40 years, and I’m very excited for the next 40 years and for your help in thinking about how to take the next step in improving the health and wellbeing of all citizens.”

William Massengill, BAMC CEO, ended the formal program portion of the celebration and said, “We are committed to making this a healthier community.”

