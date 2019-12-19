Cape Fear Farm Credit declares patronage

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Farm Credit Board of Directors declares a $20 million cash patronage to be distributed back to their customer-owners in early 2020. Including this patronage distribution, the Association will have paid over $276 million dollars in patronage to their customer-owners over the past 32 consecutive years.

As a cooperative, profits are distributed back to its customer-owners, known as a patronage refund. This year’s $20 million patronage is the largest dollar amount patronage distribution in a 32-year history, which will effectively reduce the average interest rate paid by their borrowers by approximately 2.20 percent.

“We are passionate about serving our customer-owners and we are proud to declare a $20 million record patronage for 2019 ” states Jon Pope, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Having the ability to deliver such strong levels of patronage is a reinforcement of the value our cooperative delivers to agriculture and the rural communities we serve. Our Board and Management team remains committed to keeping the Association financially strong and well positioned to continue to serve all of agriculture for generations to come.”

“The Association continues to perform well and we are eager to return this record patronage dividend to our customer-owners as soon as possible,” adds Evan Kleinhans, Chief Executive Officer. “Rather than having our patronage distribution in April, we will distribute patronage earlier. We are currently targeting late February or early March of 2020”.

A record of $20 Million to be distributed