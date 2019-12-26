Christmas came early for several local organizations thanks to South River EMC’s Operation Round Up program. The applications of 11 emergency and community services organizations and one school were selected for funding. All grants combined equaled $57,349.

The organizations receiving funding are: Clement Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $3,021; Johnston County Arts Council, $2,500; Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department, $55,772; Suttontown EMS, $3,556; Bethany Rural Fire Department, $6,500; and Mingo Masonic Lodge, $1,000. Also receiving grants for $5,000 each were: Dunn Police Athletic Activities League; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74; Spring Lake Fire Department; Salem Methodist After School Hours (SMASH); and the Robin Paige Boys and Girls Club. Hobbton Middle School was awarded $10,000.

“South River EMC is proud to be part of the community,” said Catherine O’Dell. “We are proud to power your homes, businesses and the community. Through Operation Round Up, we are paving the way for the next generation to thrive and prosper.”

South River EMC members have invested over $2.3 million in grants to local communities through the program since its inception.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $188.02, the bill rounds up to $189 and the extra 98¢ is deposited into the CAC fund. You can make huge impacts in your community with small donations each month.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next due date is February 21, by 5 p.m. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com. Please note that handwritten applications are not accepted. Always be sure to download the latest application to ensure you have the most updated requirements.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 44,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

Patrick Blanchard and Martin Jackson from Mingo Masonic Lodge hold check for $1,000. Bradley Jackson and Thomas Jackson from Suttontown EMS hold a $3,556 check. Carlton Davis, Jeremy Peterson and Chief Jason Autry from Bethany Rural Fire Department hold a $6,500 check. Clement Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ark Matthews holds check for $3,021. Principal Jeff Bradshaw and Media Specialist Sallie Warren hold check for $10,000 granted to Hobbton Middle School. SMASH's (Salem Methodist After School Hours) Olivia Norris, Denise Kirkwood and David Beck hold a $5,000 check.

