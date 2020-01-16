Zeng acquires new title

Georgina Zeng, owner and proprietor of ELC Real Estate, Inc. was recently inducted as member of the 2020 Board of Directors of the Cape Fear REALTORS® Association as the President of The Duplin-Sampson Council of Realtors. The Duplin-Sampson Council was created in 2015, when the former Duplin-Sampson Association of Realtors® merged with Cape Fear REALTORS®. The original organization was formed in 2002 by local real estate firms in the two-county region, which covers Sampson County (North Carolina’s largest county) and Duplin County (North Carolina’s 10th largest county). The induction ceremony and oath of office was held in Willington at the Cape Fear Realtors’ annual event.

