U.S. Cellular celebrates future of good

MOUNT OLIVE — U.S. Cellular announced last week that Mount Olive youth, Mackenzie, is one of three winners for the first phase of the company’s The Future of Good program. Mackenzie was selected out of more than 1,200 nominations from across the country as those who are bringing fairness to their communities. As a selected winner, she will receive $10,000 to further her cause.

At age 10, Kenzie felt it was only fair that everyone has access to healthy meals, so she started her nonprofit, the “Make a Difference Food Pantry.” Now 15, she has since grown it to include a fixed food distribution site; mobile feeding programs for the elderly and children; and outreach pantries to help more North Carolinians in need.

She also established Kenzie’s Kids Summer Feed Program, which involves cooking and delivering 400 hot meals every Friday. Her Mobile Disaster Feeding Program served those affected by Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey and Florence. Since opening in 2014, she and her team have provided just short of two million meals, because it’s only fair that everyone have access to hot meals.

U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program returns for its fifth consecutive year. The company is raising awareness for youth causes and increasing their impact through financial contributions. This year, U.S. Cellular will be recognizing six extraordinary young humanitarians and will announce three additional winners in May.

Through April 15, 2020, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to go to TheFutureofGood.com to nominate young people ages six through 17, who are making a positive impact in their communities

From left Page Hinson, Kenzie Hinson, Jeremy Taylor and Brett Lancaster
Kenzie Hinson and Jeremy Taylor talk the "Make a Difference Food Pantry."

Local young humanitarian gets recognition