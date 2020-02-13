Donation helps sponsor Rotary Cottage

Mason Smith, director of Civic Club Relations with the Boys and Girla Home of NC, accepts a check from Clinton-Sampson Rotary treasurer Donna Wiiliams, a donation that helps sponsor the Rotary Cottage at the facility. Smith also talked about the home and how it benefits children during a Feb. 3 meeting at Ribeyes. -
