Turkey gets ‘Moore’ business

Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce member, Burgers & Moore had their Grand Opening Celebration on June 13. Pictured are owner, Tony Moore, and the staff of Burgers & Moore. Tony Moore and his family are from the Turkey area and they opened their new business in the town where Moore serves as a commissioner. Dine-in is limited at this time. The business also provides outdoor picnic tables, carry out, or drive through. The opening of Moore’s business comes on the heels of Elizabeth’s Pecan Products locating in the heart of Turkey.