Harbor Freight Tools coming to Clinton

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Clinton.

The new store will be located at 1501 Sunset Ave., and is expected to open early next year. A grand opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Clinton area.

In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. According to the company, Harbor Freight Tools has over 21,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Clinton for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president of Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Clinton area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”