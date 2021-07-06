N.C. businesses after COVID virtual event

Carolina Public Press virtual events series, ‘Ten for NC,’ conversations about issues, topics and debates of interest to North Carolinians. This week’s event is N.C. business after COVID. What’s next?

The event is noon, Thursday, July 8, Zoom registration is now open. The events are free, but space is limited and RSVPs are required. The events are designed to keep North Carolina informed, engaged and tuned in the issues that matter most to communities across the state.

Provided in partnership with Business North Carolina; sponsored by Asheville/Buncombe Technical Community College; featuring Dr. John Gossett, President, AB Technical Community College; Business NC Editor David Mildenberg; Leah Wong Ashburn, CEO, Highland Brewing; Christopher Chung, CEO Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and Wit Tuttell, Executive Director, VisitNC.

Further events include:

· July — Writing North Carolina: Drawing inspiration from the Tar Heel state

· August — Amazing kids living in a COVID world: What parents need to know and what kids can do right now

· September — Investigative reporting in the South: The good, the bad, the hard

· October — Game changers: NC leaders making a difference in rural communities

· Mid November — Let’s get political: A conversation with NC’s top political leaders

· Mid December — 2021, that’s a wrap: Ask us anything, special guests and prizes!