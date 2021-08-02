N.C. Small Business Center upcoming seminars

Classes start at 6 p.m. and are from one to two hours, in webinar form. For more information or to register visit the Sampson Community College’s Small Business Center’s website at www.sampsoncc.edu/wdce/sbc/.

Sept. 9

Starting A Small Business Part 1 of 7

Sept. 14

Writing A Business Plan for Sustainability Part 2 of 7

Sept. 21

Power Up and Jump Start Marketing For Small Business Part 3 of 7

Sept. 28

How to find Customers Part 4 of 7

Oct. 5

Creating Positive Cash Flow For a Small Business Part 5 of 7

Oct. 12

Bookkeeping, Forecasting and Negotiating Part 6 of 7

Oct. 19

Taxes For Small Businesses Part 7 of 7