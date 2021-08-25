Sampson County Economic Development and Sampson County Exposition Center will team up to host a Job Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clinton City Market, 215 Lisbon St.. The job fair will be outside.

Supporting existing business and industry, large and small, is the foundation of economic development,” stated Sampson County Economic Development Director Stephen Barrington. “We see nothing more pressing for employers, today, than their ability to hire. While the Job Fair is not expected to solve this crisis, we seek to help local employers move the needle.”

Employers are encouraged to register for this event by Sept. 13. Event and registration information is located at https://sampsonedc.com/jobfair/. Employers may also call Sampson County Economic Development office at 910-592-8921 for more information.