NC Medical Society elects members

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) inaugurated its 168th president, Michael J. Utecht, MD, FACEP, an emergency physician who has practiced in the Triangle area for more than 25 years.

Additionally, the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) elected new members to its Board of Directors, which includes one of Clinton’s own. The new leaders were installed after tallying the votes of the membership during the NCMS’ Annual Business meeting, held virtually in conjunction with its 2021 LEAD Health Care Conference.

The new Board of Directors members are:

President-elect: Arthur Apolinario, MD, MPH, Clinton, is a board-certified family physician practicing at Clinton Medical Clinic. Dr. Apolinario is a graduate of Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and completed his residency in family medicine at Saint Vincent Health System in Erie, PA. He has been actively involved with the NC Medical Society since 2000 and served on the Board of Directors representing Region 3, which covers the south-central portion of the state, from 2014 to 2000. He is a 2016 graduate of the NCMS Foundation Kanof Institute for Physician Leadership’s Health Care Leadership and Management program. Dr. Apolinario has a special interest in weight loss and mind-body medicine including hypnotherapy.

Region 1 (eastern NC) Representative: Claude Jarrett, MD, Wilmington, is an orthopedic surgeon practicing at Wilmington Health. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Jarrett also participates in grant funded research projects addressing rotator cuff injuries, shoulder arthritis and upper extremity fractures. After graduating summa cum laude from Xavier University, Dr. Jarrett attended medical school at Northwestern University in Chicago and completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Internship and Residency at Emory University Hospitals. Dr. Jarrett is a 2021 graduate of Leadership College, a program of the NCMS Foundation’s Kanof Institute for Physician Leadership.

Region 2 (north-central NC) Representative: Fatima Syed, MD, MSc, FACP, Durham, is an internist at Duke Primary Care and an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Syed came to medicine after receiving her MSc in Comparative Social Policy from University of Oxford in England. She went on to receive her MD from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania where she trained in both internal medicine and endocrinology. Dr. Syed has been involved in advocacy nationally through the American College of Physicians, formerly Chair of the Council of Resident and Fellow Members and currently serving in Diversity and Equity. At Duke, she is involved in medical and resident education as well as coaching and mentorship.

Dr. Utecht has served on the NCMS Board of Directors since 2014 and as an NCMS Foundation Trustee since last year. He has been heavily involved with various NCMS committees over the years and is a 2019 graduate of the NCMS Foundation’s Kanof Institute for Physician Leadership Health Care Leadership and Management program. Dr. Utecht also is a past president of the North Carolina College of Emergency Physicians.

As outgoing NCMS President Philip Brown, Jr., MD, noted: “Michael is a seasoned emergency medicine physician who also has a great depth of experience in health care operations. He has been able – and will continue — to leverage his many skills as a clinician, health care manager and leader to the benefit of the NCMS.”

Dr. Utecht received his undergraduate degree in physiology from Michigan State University and went on to receive his MD from Wayne State University School of Medicine. He did his emergency medicine residency at Los Angeles County/University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.

He currently is an attending physician in the emergency department at the VA Hospital in Durham where he teaches residents while providing direct clinical care of veterans.

In his inauguration remarks, Dr. Utecht urged his colleagues to come together to address the challenges facing medicine today including increased bureaucracy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting stress and burnout among medical professionals.

The inauguration ceremony was held virtually as part of the NCMS’ Annual Business meeting, held in conjunction with the NCMS’ LEAD Health Care Conference.