Longtime Sampson County real estate broker and UNC Board of Trustees member Allie Ray McCullen has been named to the University of North Carolina’s public radio system board of directors.

WUNC, 91.5 FM, is a listener-supported public radio station serving the Research Triangle area of North Carolina. It is licensed to Chapel Hill and is operated by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

McCullen was appointed to the board in Sept. 22, 2021. He has served on the university’s trustee board for seven years.

The public radio board serves in an oversight role for WUNC on items such as approving signal expansion purchases, reviewing and approving the audit, and overseeing the station’s finances. The board includes nine members – seven members are appointed by the UNC Board of Trustees and at least two must be current or former members of the Board of Trustees. The other two board members are the University’s Vice Chancellor of Communications and WUNC’s president/general manager.

“WUNC reaches audiences from the mountains to the coast of North Carolina, and as a member of the board, Allie Ray has been able to share the perspectives of listeners in eastern North Carolina,” said Michael Schoenfeld, WUNC board chair.

“We value his engagement as we sustain WUNC’s excellence in public radio.”

McCullen said serving on the public radio board was something he had been interested in doing, and he was honored to have been appointed to the role.

“I was interested in being on the board because I thought it would be a good vehicle for the university to gets its message out to the people of North Carolina,” McCullen said in a telephone interview. “I believe it is a great way to promote the university and all the programs it offers.”

Since being appointed to the board, McCullen said he had been listening to the station on a regular basis and he has come away knowing that there are things he can do as a board member to make the station better.

“There are things I want to see changed to make the station more about the university and what it offers. I hope to make recommendations that will bring about positive change, change that will make the station more interesting to the people across the state and more viable for the university itself,” McCullen added.