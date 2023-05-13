Clinton facility on Sunset Avenue

A new walk-in urgent care facility has opened its doors in Clinton.

Carolina QuickCare Family Practice is now open seven days a week at 1106 Sunset Ave., Clinton, located between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe’s. The state-of-the-art medical center is open for patients of all ages, offering onsite lab and X-ray. In an announcement, Carolina QuickCare said the services it offers are “rapid and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.”

The Carolina QuickCare Clinton location is also a Veterans Administration (VA)-authorized urgent care provider.

The location is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re excited to provide Clinton families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care,” said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. “Our team prides itself on providing quality, compassionate care, and we’re excited to be opening our doors to Clinton residents today.”

No appointment is necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Clinton patients can check in online if that option is preferred.

In addition to illness and injury visits, the facility also offer providers physicals and evaluations. Among the services provided are those for: COVID testing and treatment, stitches, upper respiratory and sinus infections, headaches, ear infections, $89 DOT Physicals, cold and flu care, rashes, insect bites, wound care, sprains and strains, burns and other treatment.

Residents are welcome to tour the new Sunset Avenue during business hours, according to Carolina QuickCare officials.

You can find out more about the Clinton Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and check them out on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareClinton or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

Carolina QuickCare Family Practice is privately owned and operated with their management team based in North Carolina. They have several new locations opening across the state. Locations are now open in Biscoe, Laurinburg and Shallotte, with Clinton, Elizabethtown, Lillington, Whiteville and Williamston among the next wave of openings.