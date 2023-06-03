Dozens of people flocked to Salemburg on Monday to help long-time business Salem Pizza celebrate its 25th anniversary. The all-you-can-eat buffet of country cooking has made its mark through the years, serving up what local folks call ‘the best eating’ around the area. As a thank you to customers for their loyalty, Salem Pizza owners offered a buy-one, get-one buffet deal much to the delight of restaurant-goers. In a Facebook message posted with a multitude of photos from its 25th anniversary celebration, Salem Pizza stated: ‘From Our Family to Yours we would not be successful without all of our support from our customers, our family, and our employees you are the BEST. Thank you for making 25 years a great day.’