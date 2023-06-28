Company distributes $25k to local students
GREENVILLE, NC — AgCarolina Farm Credit announces their 2023 scholarship recipients, which included two Midway High School pupils. This year, AgCarolina Farm Credit distributed over $25,000 in local scholarships to deserving students across a variety of scholarship opportunities including High School At-Large Scholarship, awarded to high school seniors who reside in, or are connected to, an agricultural operation in a county served by AgCarolina Farm Credit.
Additional scholarships were distributed to support academic excellence, community involvement and leadership for students residing in the counties served by AgCarolina Farm Credit or students currently enrolled in colleges and universities throughout North Carolina who are also a child or grandchild of an AgCarolina member. These include FFA & 4-H Scholarship and College & Community College Scholarships.
2023 AgCarolina Farm Credit Scholarship recipients include:
FFA & 4-H Scholarship Recipients
Ashley Pollard of Princeton High School
Benjamin West of Midway High School
Kailyn Wilson of Gate County High School
Maggie Glass of Northside High School
Morgan Simpson of South Johnston High School
Trenton Cowan of Riverside High School
NC Community College Scholarship Recipients
Emily Oberman of Corinth Holders High School
Emma Culbreth of Clayton High School
Mary Anderson of Southern Wayne High School
Savannah Watson of Granville Central High School
HBCU and Historically Minority-Serving Institutions Scholarship Recipients
Kailyn Wilson of Gates County High School
Orianna Smith of Eugene Ashley High School
High School At-Large Scholarship Recipients
Amanda McFadyen of Pinecrest High School
Catherine Dowless of West Bladen High School
David Phillippe of South Lenoir High School
Ellie Jackson of Perquimans County High School
Hannah Skinner of Roanoke Rapids High School
Jenna McLamb of Midway High School
John Marcus Daniels of Cape Fear High School
Lee Pate of Fairmont High School
Lorali Cox of Southern Wayne High School
Macon Winslow of Perquimans County High School
Maggie Glass of Northside High School
Sadie Baker of Marlboro Academy High School