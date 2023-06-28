Company distributes $25k to local students

GREENVILLE, NC — AgCarolina Farm Credit announces their 2023 scholarship recipients, which included two Midway High School pupils. This year, AgCarolina Farm Credit distributed over $25,000 in local scholarships to deserving students across a variety of scholarship opportunities including High School At-Large Scholarship, awarded to high school seniors who reside in, or are connected to, an agricultural operation in a county served by AgCarolina Farm Credit.

Additional scholarships were distributed to support academic excellence, community involvement and leadership for students residing in the counties served by AgCarolina Farm Credit or students currently enrolled in colleges and universities throughout North Carolina who are also a child or grandchild of an AgCarolina member. These include FFA & 4-H Scholarship and College & Community College Scholarships.

2023 AgCarolina Farm Credit Scholarship recipients include:

FFA & 4-H Scholarship Recipients

Ashley Pollard of Princeton High School

Benjamin West of Midway High School

Kailyn Wilson of Gate County High School

Maggie Glass of Northside High School

Morgan Simpson of South Johnston High School

Trenton Cowan of Riverside High School

NC Community College Scholarship Recipients

Emily Oberman of Corinth Holders High School

Emma Culbreth of Clayton High School

Mary Anderson of Southern Wayne High School

Savannah Watson of Granville Central High School

HBCU and Historically Minority-Serving Institutions Scholarship Recipients

Kailyn Wilson of Gates County High School

Orianna Smith of Eugene Ashley High School

High School At-Large Scholarship Recipients

Amanda McFadyen of Pinecrest High School

Catherine Dowless of West Bladen High School

David Phillippe of South Lenoir High School

Ellie Jackson of Perquimans County High School

Hannah Skinner of Roanoke Rapids High School

Jenna McLamb of Midway High School

John Marcus Daniels of Cape Fear High School

Lee Pate of Fairmont High School

Lorali Cox of Southern Wayne High School

Macon Winslow of Perquimans County High School

Maggie Glass of Northside High School

Sadie Baker of Marlboro Academy High School