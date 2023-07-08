Matthews Gifts presented Mayor’s Community Appearance Award

Mayor Lew Starling and Matthews Gifts owner Joyce Owen said they were thrilled with the outcome of the renovations to the new downtown location.

On June 28, Mayor Lew Starling stopped by Matthews Gifts to present the Mayor’s Community Appearance Award, recognizing the work done by Joyce Owen and her team to renovate the store’s new location, 308 College St.

The renovations made to the old Bee Hive building were considerable, with drastic changes necessary both inside and outside the building to add the desired aesthetic for the store.

Showing gratitude for such efforts is precisely the idea behind the award, functioning as a token of appreciation for making Clinton a more vibrant place to live.

“This is truly an honor — this took a lot of effort and a lot of help from a lot of very caring and smart people,” said Owen, who was able to open the highly renovated new location back in May.

The community, Starling noted, took notice of the renovations, and so did he.

The Community Appearance Award is an honor Starling takes seriously, pointing out how fortunate Clinton is to have local businesses like Matthews Gifts that invest in the city, adding to Clinton, and the downtown’s, charm.

Acknowledging the high regard in which he holds the changes made by Owen and all those who pitched in, the mayor remarked, “I rarely give this award out, but when I saw this, I just had to.”