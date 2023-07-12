Enviva Sampson recently hosted the University of Mount Olive’s continuing education program for a group of high school agriculture teachers. Stephen Edwards, department chair of Agricultural Education and Agribusiness at Mount Olive, made the visit with a dozen teachers to provide a first-hand look at Enviva’s operations. Sampson Plant Manager Josh Wearley led the tour, highlighting Enviva’s focus on safety and environmental controls as part of the plant’s operations. After the tour, Enviva’s Fiber Team members Tyler Hill and Dwight Gerding provided an overview of Enviva’s fiber sourcing policy and answered questions. The high school teachers appreciated the opportunity to learn more about a local manufacturer based in forestry and agriculture.