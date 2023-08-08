Falcon Children’s Home in Sampson among beneficiaries

RALEIGH, N.C. – Twenty non-profits located across North Carolina have been awarded $800,000 in capacity building grants by SECU Foundation, including an agency serving those in Sampson County.

The funding was part of the Foundation’s Mission Development Grant (MDG) program, providing each non-profit with $40,000 and an approved consultant to help address organizational needs for future business goals and sustainability. Falcon Children’s Home and Family Services in Cumberland and Sampson counties was one of those receiving a grant.

A complement to its large-scale grant awards, the MDG program is important to SECU Foundation’s statewide funding strategy to help expand support to rural counties, historically marginalized populations, and underserved communities, SECU Foundation officials stated. MDGs cover a wide spectrum of support for programming that focuses on housing and shelter; children and youth services; food insecurity; mental health services; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and arts and cultural education.

“These small dollar, high value grants are making a sizeable impact for non-profits whose programs and services are critical to the people of North Carolina,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell in a prepared statement. “Our Mission Development Grant program supports the sustainable development of communities, and we are overjoyed to provide these North Carolina non-profits with funding to meet their current needs and help position them for the future.”

Falcon Children’s Home Director of Development Michael Edds will allow Falcon to continue its work to aid victims of sexual trafficking.

“We are so honored to be participating with SECU Foundation to expand the much-needed work of Magnolia Hope, the only licensed home for underage victims of sexual trafficking in North Carolina,” Edds stated. “This grant will enable us to reach many more victimized young people and give them healing and hope, which can lead to a bright future and a productive life. God bless SECU Foundation for making this possible.”

Grantees representing 16 other North Carolina counties were included. Beneficiaries were:

• Avery Association for Exceptional Citizens, Avery County

• Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission, Wilkes, Alleghany, and Ashe counties

• Cakeable Charlotte, Inc., Mecklenburg County

• Communities Supporting Schools of Wayne County, Wayne County

• Durham Center for Senior Life, Durham County

• Family Promise of Davie County, Davie County

• Four Square Community Action, Cherokee County and Western Region

• Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts, Ashe County

• Lucy Daniels Center, Wake County

• Madison County Arts Council, Madison County

• Nazareth Child and Family Connection, Rowan, Cabarrus, and Davidson counties

• North Carolina School for the Deaf at Morganton Foundation, Burke County

• Peacehaven Community Farm, Guilford County

• Rural Opportunity Institute, Edgecombe County

• Sustainable Alamance, Alamance County

• Sympara, Wake County

• The Giving Spoon, Swain County

• The Resiliency Collaborative, Wake County

• The Roanoke Island Historical Association, Dare County