As a veteran in doing hair, Kimmie Johnson recently transplanted from the Wrightsville Beach area in Wilmington, moving with her two daughters to Warsaw and is now working in the heart of Clinton. Doing hair for 34 years now, Johnson has worked alongside John Paul Mitchell (Paul Mitchell) and performed in hair shows with Redkin and Scruples. She has taught numerous clipper cutting and fading haircut classes at Cape Fear Community College. ‘I’m so passionate about and love to this beautiful small town of Clinton, so why not work in the oldest never-before-closed salon in all of NC, Bill’s Beauty Salon?’ said Johnson.