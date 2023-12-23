Newton Grove-based company expands to Clinton

What started as a summer shaved ice stand in Sampson County nearly three decades ago will soon see its operations housed in a massive warehouse space in Clinton as the reach of Mary Mack’s continues to expand.

Newton Grove-based Mary Mack’s is starting a new chapter, the company announcing this week that it was “officially and slowly transitioning” to an office and warehouse space in Clinton, a move the company noted would “elevate our operations and expand our horizons.”

In 1995, Gary Mac Herring, Jr. decided to open up a Hawaiian shaved ice stand in Newton Grove. When customers began to ask for full bottles of syrup flavors to take home, he had the idea of selling syrup online. So what started as a summer shaved ice stand quickly began to transition into ideas of a supply company.

Mary Mack’s now sells and distributes shaved ice materials all over the United States.

“I was in college and having worked at Two Dogs Pizza here in town, it gave me a background in food and restaurant,” Herring told The Independent years ago, recalling his inspiration to get into an industry that ultimately led to Mary Mack’s. “Being in college I needed some extra money, but I wanted to stay around Newton Grove, stay around Sampson County. To do that, I wanted to do something on my own, start my own business. During college I started looking at ways to make money during the summertime and that led to me selling shaved ice.”

Since then, the locally-grown business has enjoyed sustained success from its origins in Sampson. Nearly 30 years after its founding, Mary Mack’s, Inc. is a manufacturer of shaved ice and snow cone syrup, made in North Carolina and featured on massive platforms, including recognition from The Wall Street Journal, which paid tribute to Mary Mack’s products, customer service and syrup flavors.

“People used to buy our syrup out of our window in the summertime,” Herring stated. “So I thought if they’re buying syrup out of our window, what if there is someone in Texas that wants syrup? Or someone in Florida? I needed something to do in the wintertime and with the internet starting to come along with online ordering, we launched our website. It launched on Feb. 12, 2000 and on Feb. 14 we had our first order.”

Years ago, Herring said Mary Mack’s was exploring options for acquiring a new and bigger space. That has now come to fruition, and it will be a homecoming of sorts. Before the business was located in Newton Grove under the name Mary Mack’s, the business was actually established in Clinton.

“I opened up in 1994 in Clinton and it used to be called Tropical Shavers. My father and I built the stand and The Sampson Independent did a story on us, which really helped business and it was really a family effort,” Herring continued.

A 1993 Hobbton graduate, Herring was born and raised in Newton Grove and for years the Mary Mack’s headquarters has been situated on U.S. 13 in Newton Grove.

Herring has been a fixture on a number of local boards over the years, a testament to his desire to improve his community and be the change he wants to see. That service has included being on the town’s Board of Commissioners. the Sampson County Planning Board, the Sampson County United Way Board of Directors, the Sampson Community College Foundation, the CommWell Health Board of Directors and the Newton Grove Fire Department Board.

Although Herring is the founder of the business, he humbly credits his full-time and seasonal employees for the success of the company.

