South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation (CAC) is awarding Operation Round Up grants totaling $105,937 to local non-profit organizations and schools, bringing the total amount of grants distributed to organizations and schools to over $3 million.
The following non-profit organizations received grants for $5,000: Disabled American Veterans- Chapter 74; Fayetteville Operation Inasmuch; Gray’s Creek Ruritans; Special Olympics NC; and Beacon Rescue Mission. Members monthly round up also funded grants for the following non-profits and emergency services organizations: Sampson County Partnership for Children, $9,362; Falcon Children’s Home and Family Services, $4,760; Janice Faye’s Ranch, Inc. $3,055; Cotton Volunteer Fire Department, $3,800; Girls Scouts – Coastal Plains, $3000; and the Johnston County Arts Council, $3,000.
Educational programs and schools receiving funding include Dunn Police Athletic and Activities League, $10,000; Lakewood High School, $8,960; Midway Middle School, $10,000; and Midway High School, $10,000.
In commemoration of the $3 million milestone, the CAC elected to donate grants of $5,000 to the following organizations that have such a large impact during the holiday season: Salvation Army of the Sandhills, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Salvation Army of Goldsboro (for Sampson County).
“South River EMC members have had a profound impact on our community through their participation in Operation Round Up,” said VP of Member Services & PR Catherine O’Dell. “When we started this program in 2007, we recognized that small change changes lives, but we never imagined that we would have such an impact and reach the $3 million milestone. I am proud of every cent donated by our members to positively affect the lives of so many of their family, friends, and neighbors.”
South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.
Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $203.74, the bill rounds up to $204 and the extra 26¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund. In 2023, the CAC awarded $281,720 in grant funding thanks to members rounding up.
The amount donated through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year, that small change added to others’ contributions makes big changes in the community annually.
South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is Feb. 23, 2024 by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.