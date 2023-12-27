Midway High School is developing a new Raider Learning Lounge in the media center to provide a more accommodating space for students to read, learn and thrive with the help of a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured: Media Specialist Tracey Jackson and Principal Gaynor Hammond.

The Sampson County Partnership for Children will be helping young families and caregivers across the county by providing diapers and wipes for families in need with the assistance of a grant through Operation Round Up. Pictured: Executive Director Donna Jackson and Cory Kinnaman.

Midway Middle School students in need can get snacks, extra food, school supplies, replacement book bags, coats and clothing thanks to the ‘Sharing Shelves Closet’, which recently received a boost from Operation Round Up. All of these items are necessary to help students stay in school and focus on their educational pursuits. Pictured: School Social Worker Lee Ann Barefoot.

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation (CAC) is awarding Operation Round Up grants totaling $105,937 to local non-profit organizations and schools, bringing the total amount of grants distributed to organizations and schools to over $3 million.

The following non-profit organizations received grants for $5,000: Disabled American Veterans- Chapter 74; Fayetteville Operation Inasmuch; Gray’s Creek Ruritans; Special Olympics NC; and Beacon Rescue Mission. Members monthly round up also funded grants for the following non-profits and emergency services organizations: Sampson County Partnership for Children, $9,362; Falcon Children’s Home and Family Services, $4,760; Janice Faye’s Ranch, Inc. $3,055; Cotton Volunteer Fire Department, $3,800; Girls Scouts – Coastal Plains, $3000; and the Johnston County Arts Council, $3,000.

Educational programs and schools receiving funding include Dunn Police Athletic and Activities League, $10,000; Lakewood High School, $8,960; Midway Middle School, $10,000; and Midway High School, $10,000.

In commemoration of the $3 million milestone, the CAC elected to donate grants of $5,000 to the following organizations that have such a large impact during the holiday season: Salvation Army of the Sandhills, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Salvation Army of Goldsboro (for Sampson County).

“South River EMC members have had a profound impact on our community through their participation in Operation Round Up,” said VP of Member Services & PR Catherine O’Dell. “When we started this program in 2007, we recognized that small change changes lives, but we never imagined that we would have such an impact and reach the $3 million milestone. I am proud of every cent donated by our members to positively affect the lives of so many of their family, friends, and neighbors.”

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $203.74, the bill rounds up to $204 and the extra 26¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund. In 2023, the CAC awarded $281,720 in grant funding thanks to members rounding up.

The amount donated through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year, that small change added to others’ contributions makes big changes in the community annually.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is Feb. 23, 2024 by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Please note, handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required.