Mary Mack’s, founded and headquartered in Sampson County, was recently included in The Best of Our State’s Our State Marketplace, hosted by Our State Magazine. The marketplace event, featuring businesses, people and entities from across North Carolina, was held Jan. 6 in the Cardinal Ballroom. Pictured, Mary Mack’s owner Gary Mac Herring and his wife inform visitors about their newest product Scoot Frozen Lemonade. Newton Gr0ve-based Mary Mack’s, which started as a summer shaved ice stand in Sampson nearly three decades ago, recently announced that it was transitioning to an office and warehouse space in Clinton, a move the company noted would ‘elevate our operations and expand our horizons.’