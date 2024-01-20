Cures for the Colors announces April 13 event to support cancer patients

The Cures for the Colors Harmony for Hope Gala will be held April 13 at the Maxwell Center in Goldsboro. Attendees will contribute directly to Southeastern Cancer Care’s program, which provides basic living essentials to individuals with cancer across Eastern North Carolina.

GOLDSBORO, NC — Southeastern Cancer Care has announced the Cures for the Colors Harmony for Hope Gala on April 13 at the Maxwell Center. Organizers said the event is an opportunity to support people battling cancer while enjoying a night of great music, delicious food, drinks, and a silent auction.

Renowned local artists Jimmy Deve, T. Davis, and Steve Jones will be performing country, blues, R&B, and gospel music live.

The event is more than just a night of fun and music. By purchasing a ticket, attendees will contribute directly to Southeastern Cancer Care’s program, which provides basic living essentials to individuals with cancer across Eastern North Carolina. The program helped 392 patients in 2023 alone. It provided 2,025 gas vouchers and 1,925 grocery vouchers to enrolled patients, ensuring they could get to their treatments and also have the means to buy groceries.

“The Cures for the Colors Harmony for Hope Gala is an opportunity for our community to come together to support those fighting cancer,” Director Emma Barnes stated. “Every ticket purchased helps provide much-needed assistance to someone going through cancer treatment. It will be a wonderful night full of music, laughter, and hope. I am so excited for attendees to hear stories of patient’s hope and courage in the face of cancer.”

Tickets for the event are now available for purchase at www.southeasterncancercare.org for $50 per person. The ticket price includes entry to the event, food, drinks, and more. Tickets are limited and were sold out at last year’s event. Please call 919-587-9056 for more information about tickets or event sponsorship.

Southeastern Cancer Care was founded in 2011 by the physicians at Southeastern Medical Oncology Center. The doctors recognized the need to financially support cancer patients during their battle so that patients would not have to compromise their treatment or basic living essentials. Southeastern Cancer Care is a non-profit organization 501(c)(3) offering assistance in the form of gas, groceries, and help with utility bills and oncology prescriptions to individuals undergoing cancer treatment.