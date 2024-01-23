County agency seeks to grow awareness of services

Buses from the Sampson Area Transportation can be seen all over the county’s roads, and they may soon have a new look as the department works to make 2024 a big year for public transportation.

Despite the many services offered by Sampson County, there are always resources that the public is either unaware of or underutilizing. While there are a number of Sampson Area Transportation (SAT) passengers daily, the department is looking to expand its reach and visibility with its services.

“There are so many people in the county that I’m sure don’t know exactly what we do,” said Rosemarie Mobley, director of Sampson Area Transportation. “I’m sure there are people we’re not helping yet that we can.”

A sort of rebranding effort will be launched in tandem with new vehicles being cycled into the fleet, which is part of the plan to help the public understand what SAT does and how it can be of great assistance. As Mobley explained, “The new vehicles will have some updated graphics to make them a little more appealing and eye-catching.”

“We have 19 vehicles,” Mobley provided, “and COVID and the supply chain issues put a big dent in our replacement schedule. But we are getting ready to receive 11 new vehicles, and we’ll move out 11 current vehicles and bring in the 11 new ones.”

She also revealed, “The 11 new vehicles are going to be converted to bi-fuel, so they will run primarily off of propane — autogas as it’s referred to.” This means that gasoline will be used as a backup. She touted, “That should save us approximately 40% on fuel costs.”

Mobley pointed out, “In the city, it’s widespread for everybody to ride the bus or the subway, but in the rural areas, it’s not so common.” She continued, “We go to the people’s driveway rather than stopping on the corner,” sharing some of the positives rural public transportation offers.

Regarding planning a ride, Mobley said, “usually, it’s two days’ notice.” Though she intends to move in the direction of all vehicles being lift-equipped, not all of them have that capability yet, so part of giving notice in advance ensures a suitable ride is sent.

This allows for SAT to ascertain whether someone is ambulatory or can walk, if they have a wheelchair, and other information necessary to accommodate individuals adequately.

She was excited to share, “We have also recently started a same-day service,” specifying “that’s only within 10 miles of the Clinton Post Office, located at 1011 Sunset Ave.”

Providing a scenario to point out how helpful the service can be, she gave an example: “For instance, if somebody had a friend drop them off at Walmart and now the friend can’t take them home – then they can call us.”

A common misconception seems to be that the transportation service is only for an older demographic or those with health issues or disabilities. Mobley was passionate when saying, “It’s for anybody and everybody — we go anywhere within Sampson County.”

This is something that SAT is working to spread awareness of by providing quality, convenient public transit options that effectively serve the county.

“A lot of people think that we’re like a private agency, and we’re not. We’re part of the county system and need people to know that,” Mobley explained.

Grants are integral to keeping the service going and prices low, though. Counties are not required to have a transportation department.

Because it isn’t mandated, Mobley informed, “our grants assist with the vehicles, operational costs, salaries, and other costs.” She passionately added, “We’re not in the business to make money; we’re in the business to provide the service.”

She pointed to the fact that SAT can make employment more accessible, costing $2 per trip for in-county transportation and $5 per trip for the new Sampson same-day service.

As Mobley said, “If you live in Newton Grove or anywhere in the county and get a job in Clinton, it’s $2 each way, and you kind of can’t beat it. The main service we’re providing the most right now is for people going to work.”

She expressed firm conviction when saying, “There’s definitely a need, and there are definitely people that we haven’t reached who need us.”

Adding another example of how SAT can help the public, Mobley revealed, “We go out of county for medical appointments too, to places like Fayetteville, Raleigh, Durham, Greenville, Chapel Hill, Wilmington (and) Jacksonville.”

This service runs only on certain days, but it can be a game-changer for those who need medical help from facilities in those areas but have no other means of getting there.

For this program, Mobley explained, “If somebody is a Medicaid recipient, they can check through Social Services to see if they qualify for Medicaid transportation. If they qualify, they don’t have to pay to ride on the van.”

With this out-of-county service, she said, “The rule of thumb is if we’re taking a Medicaid recipient out of the county, anybody else can ride as well.” Critically, she elaborated, “Depending on the personal situation, if they’re elderly or disabled, they could pay a reduced fare.”

For those who do not fit that requirement, Mobley shared, “If they’re not over 65 and not disabled, they will pay $20. If they are over 65 or disabled, they pay $5 to go out of the county.” Because it runs on select days only, SAT can be contacted to determine when those trips are happening.

To recap the pricing for typical rides within the county, she repeated, “So, anybody who rides within the county that isn’t sponsored by an agency, such as Social Services or the Department of Aging, pays $2 each way. The same-day services are $5 each way.”

Another exciting development she mentioned was the first “ROADEO” event in Sampson County, which will take place on May 18. Mobley described it as “like an obstacle course for the vehicle drivers. Then, the winners at the state level actually go to a national competition. It’s a big thing.” This will be open for spectators, and Mobley said, “We need volunteers to help do the judging and the scoring.”

The office hours for SAT are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with transportation services from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To register for a pickup in advance or use same-day service, call the SAT office at 910-299-0127. The same number can be contacted for details and fare information regarding out-of-county trips.