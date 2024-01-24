Events offering free dental care for underserved children

The month of February marks National Children’s Dental Health Month, and to honor it CommWell Health is participating in events throughout the month, including one in Sampson County.

As part of that they will be bringing free dental care for children ages 1 to 18 to multiple counties starting Feb. 1, 2024. The event, known as “Give Kids A Smile Day,” will be a one-day event of free dental screenings and cleanings for families in need with children.

With those free services offered also will include sealants, fluoride treatment and oral hygiene instructions. The event takes place for Sampson County on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the CommWell Health Newton Grove facility, located at 1508 Maple Grove Church Road in Dunn.

Other location listed include:

• CommWell Health McGee’s Crossroads on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• CommWell Health Mobile Unit (location TBD) on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• CommWell Health Penderlea on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• CommWell Health Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than half of children aged 6 to 8 have had a cavity in at least one of their baby (primary) teeth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every year in February, as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month, CommWell Health dental clinics participate in the “Give Kids a Smile” program to offer free screenings, cleanings, and other preventive care to underserved children in the communities we serve.

“Give Kids A Smile” is held annually to raise awareness of the epidemic of untreated dental disease occurring locally and nationally and create local public and private partnerships to increase access to oral health care to solve this crisis.

“Preventive care is critical to maintaining good dental health and overall well-being, and we will continue to participate in efforts to help those who need it,” Dr. Yoder, DMD, dental provider at CommWell Health Ocean Isle Beach, stated.

The “Give Kids A Smile” program was launched nationally in 2023 by the ADA Foundation. Each year, over 300,000 children benefit from more than 1,500 events.

The ADA Foundation encourages hope and health in communities through philanthropy, professional development and recognizing promising leaders in the dental profession. As part of these efforts, the foundation oversees “Give Kids A Smile” and its suite of smile programs like Tiny Smiles and Give Veterans A Smile, in addition to Charitable Assistance Grants, Whiston Leadership Award and Crest and Oral-B Promising Researcher Award.

To make an appointment call 1-877-WELL-ALL and ask for a “Give Kids A Smile” appointment at one of the locations listed.

