Coffee and Ice cream services transitioning to mobile food truck

While access to their famous desserts and coffees will no longer be available in store you can catch Cool Beans on the road as they’ve gone mobile.

Cools Beans owner Adam Taveras scoops up some ice cream inside the shop in Autryville which recently closed its doors.

This was the view inside Cool Beans during one the last DJ Bingo events with DJ Perry Howell prior to their closing on Jan. 21.

Unfortunate news was shared for the town of Autryville earlier this month as the popular coffee and ice cream shop Cool Beans Coffee and Ice cream closed its doors.

“Cool Beans Family, it is with a heavy heart we are announcing we will be closing Cool Beans Autryville on January 21st,” a post on the business’ Facebook page read. “This decision was very difficult to make because of the bonds, friendships and memories we have made throughout our time in Autryville.”

As for the reasoning behind why they decided to close up shop it remains unclear. The Sampson Independent tried to reach out for more information, but have been unable to connect with owners Adam Taveras and Tonya Tyler for comment as of the writing of this story.

As word spread about the closing, members of the town board also made an official post about the decision. Their words were full of thanks for their service and the future they helped build for businesses coming to Autryville.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to Cool Beans Coffee and Ice cream for everything they have done for our community,” the message stated. “You were the first business that opened under our new administration and inspired so many others to open businesses in our town. I know I speak for everyone when I say ‘We will miss you!’

In that same post, the outpouring from the community following that announcement came in droves, also filled with heartfelt words of gratitude. The comments they all left each had a similar sentiment.

“Thank you! It was nice to take the grand kids for ice cream when they visited. We’ll miss you guys,” Mitch Hall said.

“Wishing them all the amazing and wonderful things in the future with their mobile business!,” Carmen Headden said.

“Sure hate you are closing! Best wishes as you move on to other places!,” Tammy Faircloth said.

“Thank you Cool Beans Coffee and Ice cream! You will be missed; however, we look forward to your mobile service,” Denise Clifton Lewis said.

The doors to their building in Autryville maybe closed but just as those comments mentioned that doesn’t mean the end of Cool Beans. Taveras and Tyler have operated varying food trucks including Wraps and Rollz, Taco Arepa, Meat Masters and Yummy Hibachi. Following that trend, Taveras did confirm the rumors that Cool Beans has now transitioned into a mobile business.

Taveras started the business after working 13 years for Blue Bell Creameries, with dreams of owning a shop. The couple began selling ice cream at parks before the first store opened in Eastover. After opening in Eastover they brought the restaurant to Autryville in September of 2020.

Since then, they grew to be known for their large assortments of ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, pastries and hand-crafted coffee drinks. Not to mention being host to many local events. One of their most popular being DJ Bingo with DJ Perry Howell.

As one of Cool Beans owners’ closest friends and their personal music-man, Howell also shared his thoughts on the loss of his favorite place.

“I just wanted to say how very sad I am about loosing one of my favorite places to go relax have coffee and a great cinnamon roll,” he said. “I am also gonna miss all of my DJ Bingo Family. I want to say that Brooke you are the most amazing person I know. Your customer service and knowledge of what you do is second to none. And to Tonya and Adam, thank you for the opportunity to share my music and making me part of your Family. I love you all.”

“I am soooo sad, they have always been some of the best friends ever,” Howell said. “I’m really gonna miss you Brooke Bowman, thank you for letting me learn DJ Bingo with you guys. Love y’all and y’all ain’t getting rid of me either.”

Prior to its closing, Cool Beans was located in downtown Autryville at 102 W. Williams St. inside what was once First Citizens Bank and Williams Construction Company.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.