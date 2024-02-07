Dollar Tree opening nears; work ongoing on Waffle House, Starbucks

The newly-leveled lot that will become a Waffle House can be seen across the street from the construction site of the building that will be home to Starbucks.

The old Rite-Aid sign on the corner of Beaman Street and Balsey Street finally met its end, having remained there for years after the location’s closing.

At the end of last year, the process of turning the old Rite Aid Pharmacy in Clinton into Dollar Tree’s newest store location began — now, the exterior signage of the building has been transformed as the opening date nears. Dollar Tree is one of several new businesses that will be popping up around Clinton this year.

From the branding on the building and windows to the new sign, the storefront at 408 Beaman St. now looks the part of a new Dollar Tree location, aesthetically. Now, with “opening soon” banners along the windows, it seems the business will be ready for shoppers in the very near future as they place and stock shelves and finish situating everything inside the building.

The site had been vacant since June 2018 when Walgreens purchased their rival Rite Aid and shut down the pharmacy. With a Walgreens store already situated at the intersection of Beaman Street and College Street, there was no longer a need for the location right down the street.

The exact timeframe of the official opening was not known, but “now hiring store associates” signs have been posted to the front doors of the building. The new store will be the second Dollar Tree location in Clinton, and employees at the existing 1387 Sunset Ave. location have said that there are no plans to close that store.

Waffles and coffee

Construction is also abundant on Sunset Avenue, as the process of erecting buildings to hold the forthcoming Starbucks and Waffle House is underway.

In between AT&T and Hugo’s Car Wash, located at 1285 Sunset Ave. and across the street from the site of the new Star Communications building, the ground is being laid for the 4-unit structure that will hold an exciting addition to Clinton in one of its units — the future location of a Starbucks.

No response has been received from Starbucks regarding their timeframe for opening their coffee shop, as the building is not yet completed, and the company will have to move in after the completion. According to a project manager at the site, though, the building itself should be upright sometime in mid-spring, at which point the speed at which they move in and open for business will be up to Starbucks.

Waffle House is now projected to open at 1318 Sunset Ave. in May, and work is ongoing. The previous structure at the site has been demolished in advance of the restaurant’s construction.

“The design will echo our traditional ‘shoebox’ design and familiar, bright diner interior our customers have come to know and love,” Njeri Boss, vice president of Food Safety & Public Relations for Waffle House, has told The Independent. She shared the new timeline for the May opening on Tuesday.

On the topic of adding a Clinton franchise, Boss expressed, “We think this will be a good location for Waffle House,” and asserted, “We are excited to join the Clinton community.”