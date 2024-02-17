New kind of dollar store available in Sampson

Offering a fully-expanded experience compared to the previous storefronts that opened in Sampson County, the new Dollar General Market in Autryville has more than ever.

The new Dollar General Market, which started construction back in October 2023, is now open at 1123 E. Williams St. in Autryville.

Local residents and community members around the Autryville area have recently gained access to greater diversity in shopping availability courtesy of Dollar General, which did more than just open another of its usual stores in Sampson County.

Dollar General officials announced the opening on Tuesday of the new DG Market, at 1123 E Williams St. in Autryville.

“The new DG Market store format features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry,” the company stated in a press release.

Those expanded features are quite visibly noticeable when compared to what one would expect as the norm of a new storefront opening. As the name suggests, this new Dollar General is exactly that — a market. While all the items at other locations are accessible, the presentation of the store is much different.

More a general and grocery store hybrid, DG Market has household essentials, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and other nicknacks, but with the added bonuses of being a mini grocery.

“We are excited to provide Autryville residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” Matthew Simonsen, DG senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in the release. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Autryville community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

It also mentions that the Autryville location will include new stylish, on-trend home décor items and a expanded party preparation selection. Another big highlight of the opening is that Dollar General officials stated that they’re expanding job opportunities as they plan to employ approximately 10-15 people — depending on the individual needs of the store.

As with each new opening this DG will also be offering it’=s community support initiatives for literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store will have the opportunity to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

The DG Market in Autryville is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

