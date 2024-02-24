Beaman building occupied at long last; Clinton construction continues

The arrival of an official Starbucks ‘coming soon’ sign off Sunset Avenue is a welcome sight for coffee lovers across Sampson County.

The store really turned it into an event, complete with cake and balloons.

Clinton shoppers packed the parking lot for the grand opening of the second Dollar Tree location in Clinton, this one on Beaman Street. The opening brings life to a site that was standing vacant for nearly six years.

The new Dollar Tree has officially opened its doors to shoppers, and it took no time at all for shoppers to pour into the store and check out the addition to Beaman Street. This comes as a “coming soon” sign for Starbucks has gone up on the construction site of its future home.

After years of the structure standing dormant, the process of getting the Dollar Tree ready for business was a speedy one, as it was started several months ago at the 408 Beaman St. location. In less than three months, they were able to pull off a sort of extreme makeover, store-edition.

With the work done to change branding and spruce up the building, inside and out, it’s difficult to see any relics of the long-closed Rite-Aid that used to occupy the space on which Dollar Tree has planted its flag.

The site had been vacant since June 2018 when Walgreens purchased their rival Rite Aid and shut down the pharmacy. With a Walgreens store already situated at the intersection of Beaman Street and College Street, there was no longer a need for the location right down the street. Now Dollar Tree has taken over in that footprint.

The store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Though there has still been no word on an expected ready date, the Starbucks “coming soon” sign is accompanied by information about leasing the remaining units in the building that will house the coffee shop chain’s Clinton location. This advertisement of the coming establishment shows that they’re chugging along, and both the construction area and the number of workers on-site have also increased as they continue their work at 1285 Sunset Ave.

Construction is abundant on Sunset Avenue, not just for Starbucks but for several new buildings as the Sunset skyline extending through Sampson’s seat continues.

In between AT&T and Hugo’s Car Wash and across the street from the site of the new Star Communications building, the ground is being laid for the 4-unit structure that will hold Starbucks. Across the street lies the destination of the new Waffle House, which was last estimated to be ready in May.

The structures that previously occupied 1318 Sunset Ave. have been leveled, and visible progress is being made on constructing the classic restaurant chain’s iconic diner-style building.