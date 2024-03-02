The crop of new businesses in Clinton keeps growing, with locally-owned Backyard BBQ set to open at 11 a.m. Saturday (today) in the Clinton Plaza off Northeast Boulevard, in the former Subway location, offering BBQ and chicken dinners and sandwiches, with sides that include potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans and hush puppies. On the other side of Clinton, on Sunset Avenue, where construction continues on Waffle House and Starbucks, a third business — the Burrito Shak — is planning to occupy a storefront in the same retail strip as Starbucks. The Burrito Shak website lists 13 overall locations, a dozen of them in North Carolina and another in Arizona.