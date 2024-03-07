Another new business comes to downtown

From receiving a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics, Betzaida Pineda has changed her business suit to glitz and glam and is introducing Downtown Roseboro to The Beauty House by BP.

Even though Pineda was great with numbers, one quote has always stood out to her: “find a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.” The two things she loved doing were shopping and getting her nails done. So, in 2019 Pineda began doing nails in Greenville, North Carolina, and loved it, she would go on to work at Hair Masters in Garland in 2021. Having always wanted to go into business for herself, the search for an available building began.

“I did not know my business would end up in Roseboro, I knew I wanted to be in Sampson County,” stated Pineda. However, after receiving multiple “no’s” for rentals throughout the county, a family member working with Pamela Lucas helped to secure the buying of the old tanning bed and salon building in Roseboro.

The new business is located at 105 N West St., Roseboro.

“The stigma that small towns have the inability to grow is changing one business at a time,” she said. “When I began looking for space, I started to see all the vacant buildings and their potential. The problem is a lot of the buildings are just sitting.”

“The more I learn about Roseboro, the more opportunities I see for businesses to establish themselves and prosper”, stated Pineda. As the Town of Roseboro works to become a destination for visitors, there has been a seemingly renewed interest for entrepreneurs to root themselves in town. Aside from the opening of The Beauty House, Downtown Roseboro has welcomed Pretty Paws, The Reedy Mark, and Le-Alan Designs.

“As we work towards a vibrant downtown, creating relationships with the downtown merchants is extremely important and prevalent. The Beauty House will bring so many people to Downtown Roseboro, and they may branch out and support the other businesses. We have to be a team to be successful,” shared Randi Kelly, Small Town Main Street coordinator.

The Beauty House encompasses hair stylists and open suite space for other nail techs, estheticians, lash techs, and barbers. If you are looking for a space to thrive, join the Beauty House team. When thinking of beauty maintenance, the Beauty House of BP is the place to visit.

The nail services currently offered are manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails, overlays, and natural nail care.

The difference between the Beauty House and other nail salons is the attention to cuticles, shaping details, and getting exactly what you want. Pineda prides herself on not only being honest about her creative capability but also on creating relationships with clients.

“A lot of times we see images of what you wanted versus what you got; my work is always the what you wanted image,” shared Pineda.

At this time, walk-ins are accepted but you are encouraged to make an appointment. It can be reached at 910-838-1100.