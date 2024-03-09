Hobbs family hands reins to familiar face Luna

The was from the one-year anniversary of Eddie’s Cafe under Janet and Ronnie Hobbs. They’ve been at it for the last 25 years but are finally calling in their retirement.

A family operation is how the Lunas run their first business Annabella’s in Spivey’s Corner. They’ll be bringing that same feel as the new owners of Eddie’s Cafe.

Another chapter is closing while a new one begins in the steadfast legacy of the longest-running restaurant in Sampson County, Newton Grove’s Eddie’s Cafe.

“Good evening everyone! Just wanted to let all of you know that after 25 years, 10 months, 29 days, 14 hours, 36 minutes and 18 seconds we are hanging up our aprons!”

This was the start of a long heartfelt message posted of the Eddie’s Facebook page Monday announcing that longtime owners Janet and Ronnie Hobbs are finally cashing in their retirement.

“Friday night, March 8, will be our last night as owners of Eddie’s Cafe, and we can’t help but be so excited!” the message continued. “We want to thank each and every one of you that have supported use thru the years! We will forever be grateful to you for standing by us in the good times and the bad!”

That message was left by Janet Hobbs, who also said this for any that may be panicking about Eddie’s future.

“But don’t worry because the restaurant will continue to be a main stay in Newton Grove! Eddie’s Cafe is the longest, continuous running restaurant in Sampson County and has no plans of closing anytime soon!

That’s thanks to the new chapter happening for Eddie’s as the Hobbs have already handed off the new business to its latest owner, Henri Luna. If that name sounds familiar it should, as he’s the same Luna who is currently a managing member of popular Southern restaurant Annabella’s in Spivey’s Corner.

Now the new owner, Luna said Eddie’s will officially become the second location of Annabella’s. Having expanded, he shared his thoughts on this moment happening for his family.

“Well, first things first, it isn’t just me, it’s definitely a family endeavor,” he said. “Annabella’s started back in 2019 and it was just an idea that my sister and mom had. I knew it was something they had always wanted to do.”

“We were originally from Mexico and they started out as field workers,” he continued. “So back in 2019, the cards kind of came together for it, and we opened up our first spot in Spivey’s Corner.”

It’s been nearly five years since their opening and it was during this time that word of Eddie’s becoming available reached Luna. For them, it was an ideal opportunity they were glad to take.

“When we heard about Eddie’s, I got to talking to Mr. Ronnie and Janet, and their place is just a great spot,” he said. “They have very similar food to ours and it just seemed like a perfect fit for us. After we talked a few times, we were able to agree on a price and we couldn’t be any more happier. For us as a family, for it to be our second location after only being in business for five years, it’s a blessing.”

Luna also said, while this will be their second spot, they plan to run it very similarly to the way its been the past two decades. They’re even keeping the name Eddie’s Cafe as homage to the Hobbs family and will be bringing their trademark family hospitality with them.

“We are a fully-blown family business,” he said. “We have waitresses and a few employees that aren’t family, but for the most part, you’ll always find me or my sister, mom, brother, brother-in-law or dad here.”

“Our second location is more than just an expansion; it’s an opportunity to bring the dedication, and warm hospitality to a new neighborhood, but still in our beloved Sampson County.”

As for how the Hobbs feel about turning the business over to Luna, Janet Hobbs’ remarks say it all.

“We are very excited to welcome Henri Luna and his family from Annabella’s as the new owners! Henri is very energetic and excited to start this journey!” she stated. “We ask that you please support them and show them grace as they embark on this journey and welcome them as you did us all those years ago. They plan to continue to run the restaurant as close to what it has been, so all your favorite foods will still be available! And they also plan to add more items as well as extended hours!”

Hobbs went on to tell the story of how this all happened and why they chose Luna as their desired new owners from the ones that showed interest.

“It got to a point where we couldn’t find enough help so were talked about selling,” she said. “Then, last March actually, Henri contacted us and so we had actually been talking with him since back and forth. He actually was one of five potential buyers that had come to us.”

“We picked him because he was the only one that we had talked to that we felt comfortable in selling it to,” Hobbs added. “Other ones had different ideas so we didn’t want to put it in their hands, definitely not something that we have worked so hard to build up. We just didn’t feel that they were the right fit and we just we kept going back to Henri and his family. So again, we just felt that they were the perfect fit for Newton grove.”

As Hobbs alluded to earlier, the lack of help is what ultimately led them making the tough decision to retire and hand over Eddie’s. After working many long back-to-back 14-hour days, the Hobbs said they’ve have enough.

“Well, we’re just tired. March 31st would make 26 years for us and the last four or five years has been a struggle with getting people to work,” she said. “Then Covid hit, we never shut down and we ran during that whole time. So it just put us in a bad position with not having enough help.”

“There was noting wrong with the business and we have been very, very blessed to own a great business,” Hobbs added. “But, that’s the point, after you spend 14 hours a day there from opening, going in at seven in the morning to start cooking for lunch, having to close and getting home 9:30 at night because you don’t have enough help — we’re just tired.”

The place that houses Eddie’s got it’s start back in the 1960s and was called Henry’s Cafe. Owned then by the late Newton Grove matriarch Shirley Raynor Williams Baker and husband Wayne, they grew and ran it for 20 years. The restaurant has had many different owners since then and it became Eddie’s Cafe throughout that time.

Hobbs would tell another story, this time about how they eventually got into the fold where they’d add 20-plus years to its legacy.

“Eddie was actually Henry’s son, who it was previously named after,” she said. “Several different people ran it under Henry’s name like Mrs. Shirley and some others that I didn’t know. Later some people bought it from Shirley and her husband, Mr. Wayne, and I guess they changed up the some of the menu items and stuff but they didn’t have a very good business.”

”Eddie was actually running a restaurant on the other side of town at the time,” she said. “Whenever they were about to close he moved back to his daddy’s building and changed the name from Henry’s to Eddie’s.”

“We actually had a restaurant in Benson for five years previously but we live in Newton Grove,” Hobbs added. “So when we saw that they had listed the restaurant for sale it just made more sense to purchase closer to home.”

That choice led to 25 years of serving good food to Sampson County and, with that, Hobbs shared one final message as an owner of Eddie’s Cafe.

“We have made some wonderful friends and memories over the years, but we are tired and ready for the next chapter of our lives,” she said. “Again, thanks for the love, support, and the memories we will cherish forever!”

“As for what’s next, I’m going to enjoy my grandbabies,” she said laughingly. “I have five right now so we are going to enjoy just spending time with them and being able to help their parents out and hopefully travel a little bit — that’s our plan right now.”

While Hobbs left a parting message, Luna shared one on the future to all those who will become his new patrons and friends for the next 25 years.

“I would just ask to please come check us out,” he said. “We’re starting anew so please bear with us as we may experience some growing pains. Either way, we’re more than excited to be joining your community and we are more than ready to be able to provide you some great food for the next 25 years. We hope everybody supports us and we were very excited to meet everybody.”

